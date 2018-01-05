Crisp vanilla butter cookies

Ingredients:

225g butter, softened

170g icing sugar, sifted

1 tbsp Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract

2 eggs

250g self-raising flour

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

For decoration:

100g chocolate pieces of your choice, melted



How to make:

1. Cream the butter, icing sugar and Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract until smooth.

2. Beat in the eggs, one at a time until combined, and light and fluffy. Beat in the remaining dry ingredients until just blended. Shape into a 12inch log and wrap in baking parchment.

3. Chill for 3-24 hours. Preheat oven to 350/180/gas4.

4. On a non-stick cookie baking sheet, place ¼ inch slices of the cookie dough. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

5. When cool decorate with melted chocolate: take a teaspoonful of melted chocolate and drizzle over the cookies backwards and forwards in a fast zig-zagging motion to create a pattern on their surface.

6. Leave to harden.



