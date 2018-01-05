>
Crisp vanilla butter cookies
Crisp vanilla butter cookies


Ingredients:
225g butter, softened
170g icing sugar, sifted
1 tbsp Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract
2 eggs
250g self-raising flour
¼ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp salt

For decoration:
100g chocolate pieces of your choice, melted

How to make:
1. Cream the butter, icing sugar and Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract until smooth.

2. Beat in the eggs, one at a time until combined, and light and fluffy. Beat in the remaining dry ingredients until just blended. Shape into a 12inch log and wrap in baking parchment.

3. Chill for 3-24 hours. Preheat oven to 350/180/gas4.

4. On a non-stick cookie baking sheet, place ¼ inch slices of the cookie dough. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

5. When cool decorate with melted chocolate: take a teaspoonful of melted chocolate and drizzle over the cookies backwards and forwards in a fast zig-zagging motion to create a pattern on their surface.

6. Leave to harden.


Food and Drink Editor
18/10/2010
