Sweet treats - ultimate baking recipes
Healthy fruit and nut muffins
Healthy fruit and nut muffins


Ingredients:
250g self-raising flour
85g dark muscavado sugar
1tsp cinnamon
1 tsp baking powder
1/4tsp salt
1 egg, lightly beaten
200g low-fat yogurt
115g butter, melted
2 tsp Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract
50g grated carrot (or 1 medium sized carrot grated)
100g peeled, grated apple (or 1 ½ apples, peeled and grated)
100g coarsely chopped pecans
70g raisins
70g dried cranberries
50g desiccated coconut

How to make:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 200’/400’F/Gas6. Oil a 12 holed muffin tin (or two tins of 6) with a little vegetable oil, or with paper muffin cases.

2. Combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Add the egg, yogurt, butter and Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract and mix with a wooden spoon - do not over mix. Stir in carrot, apple, pecans, raisins, cranberries and coconut. It will be a thick mixture.

3. Fill each hole full with the mixture. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack until warm, and serve immediately for best results!
Food and Drink Editor
18/10/2010
