Healthy fruit and nut muffins

Ingredients:

250g self-raising flour

85g dark muscavado sugar

1tsp cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

1/4tsp salt

1 egg, lightly beaten

200g low-fat yogurt

115g butter, melted

2 tsp Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract

50g grated carrot (or 1 medium sized carrot grated)

100g peeled, grated apple (or 1 ½ apples, peeled and grated)

100g coarsely chopped pecans

70g raisins

70g dried cranberries

50g desiccated coconut



How to make:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 200’/400’F/Gas6. Oil a 12 holed muffin tin (or two tins of 6) with a little vegetable oil, or with paper muffin cases.

2. Combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Add the egg, yogurt, butter and Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract and mix with a wooden spoon - do not over mix. Stir in carrot, apple, pecans, raisins, cranberries and coconut. It will be a thick mixture.

3. Fill each hole full with the mixture. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack until warm, and serve immediately for best results!

