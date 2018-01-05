>
Phil Vickery’s Chocolate Brownies

The ingredients and method - chocolate brownies

   

How to make caramel swirl chocolate brownies...


Makes up to 16 brownies

These rich and decadent brownies will have everyone asking you for the recipe!

Takes 15 minutes.

Ingredients

* 150g (5½oz) butter
* 200g (7oz) dark chocolate
* 2 eggs, beaten
* 175g (6oz) soft light brown sugar
* 55g (2oz) plain flour
* 1tsp baking powder
* 55g (2oz) walnut pieces (optional)
* 4-6tbsp Carnation Caramel, plus extra to serve

You will also need:
Baking sheet, 20cm (8in) baking tin

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180ºC, 350º F, Gas Mark 4. Grease and line a 20cm (8in) square baking tin.

2. Melt the butter with 55g (2oz) of the chocolate in a "bain marie" or dish gently heated over water.

3. Beat the eggs and sugar in a large bowl until airy and fluffy, then sift the flour and baking powder in. Pour in the melted chocolate mixture, stiring as you go, and beat together until it's all blended.

4. Chop the remaining chocolate into chunks(large or small according to taste) and stir into the mixture. Add the walnuts. Spoon into the tin and spread out evenly.

5. Beat the Carnation caramel in a small bowl and swirl it into the mix like Raspberry Ripple ice cream. Bake for about 30 minutes, the cake should begin to shrink slightly from the sides of the tin.

6. When cool cut the brownie cake into squares.




  
 
Food and Drink Editor
21/04/2010
Tags Chocolate Fruits
Reader ranking:5/5 
