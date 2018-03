The ingrediants and method - gingerbread cookies How to make Christmas gingerbread biscuits...

Makes up to 25 biscuits These delicious gingerbread bisucits by Phil Vickery are a great Christmas treat to go with a cup of tea or to be given as gifts.



You can even hang them on your Christmas tree!



Ingredients



*125g (5oz) margarine or butter

*100g (3 oz) dark soft brown sugar

*4tbsp Carnation light condensed milk

*325g (11oz) plain flour

*1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

*2 tsp ground ginger

*Christmas icing decorations, edible silver balls, etc

*Icing tubes, for decoration



You will also need:

Biscuit cutters and lined baking sheets Method Preheat the oven to 180C, 350F, Gas Mark 4.

Place the butter and sugar in a saucepan and heat gently, stirring until the sugar has dissolved.

Pour in the condensed milk and combine.

Sift all the dry ingrediants through a seive into a bowl.

Pour the hot condensed milk mixture into the bowl with the dry ingrediants.

Using a spoon work the ingredients together then using your fingers bring the mixture together to form a soft dough.

Roll the gingerbread out on a floured surface to a reasonable thickness - around half a cm.

Using your cookie cutters, cut out your biscuits and place onto a baking sheet.

(If you're making Christmas Tree decorations: use a skewer or thin knife to pierce a small hole at the top of your biscuits for the ribbon)

Bake the biscuits for about 10 minutes or until just golden.

Remove the biscuits from the oven.

Leave to cool completely before decorating with icing.