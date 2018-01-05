>
>

Strawberry recipes: Summer recipes with strawberries

 
Strawberry recipes: Summer recipes with strawberries
Strawberry recipes: Summer recipes with strawberries

Strawberry desserts

Come rain or shine British Summer always means strawberries.

Once you see those ruby reds you know summer has officially begun - especially when teamed with lashings of cream and a cheeky pimms or two...

So make the most of the season and get cooking with some lovely fresh strawberries. We've rounded up our top selection of strawberry desserts, our mouths are watering already.

What's more these recipes prove that pudding doesn't have to mean a muffin-top - all of these are calorie controlled but delicious!

Enjoy.


Food and Drink Editor
26/06/2013
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Jessica Albas maternity styleCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         