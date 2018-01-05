Strawberry recipes: Summer recipes with strawberries
Strawberry desserts
Come rain or shine British Summer always means strawberries
.
Once you see those ruby reds you know summer has officially begun - especially when teamed with lashings of cream
and a cheeky pimms or two...
So make the most of the season and get cooking
with some lovely fresh strawberries. We've rounded up our top selection of strawberry desserts
, our mouths are watering already.
What's more these recipes
prove that pudding
doesn't have to mean a muffin-top - all of these are calorie controlled but delicious!
Enjoy.