Strawberry Macaroons with Lemon curd Philly

Portions: 25

Prep time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 large lemons (juice and zest of)

2 large eggs

175 g caster sugar

115 g butter

1 dessert spoon corn flour

200 g Philadelphia Original

30 strawberry macaroon cases

Instructions:

1.Whish the eggs in a small saucepan, add the lemon juice, zest, sugar, butter and corn flour.

2. Allow to simmer while constantly whisking for 8-10 minutes until the mixture thickens. Don’t allow it to boil.

3.Once the mixture is thick, turn off the heat and allow to cool completely before folding into the Philly.

4.Pour into a piping bag and pipe onto the bottom case of the macaroons, sandwich with the top and serve.

Nutritional Information (per portion 30g)

Energy 427kJ/102kcal

Protein 1.4g

Fat 6.8g

of which Saturated Fat 3.9g

Carbohydrate 9.6g