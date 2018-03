Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes



Ingredients:

4 digestives, crushed

150 g strawberries, quartered

120 g Philadelphia Light, softened

1 tbsp icing sugar, sieved

1 tsp vanilla extract

fresh mint leaves, to garnish

Instructions:

1.Place crushed digestives into the bottom of small glasses or ramekins. Tumble the fresh strawberries on top.

2.Beat together the Philly, icing sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spoon this mixture carefully over the strawberries.

3.Garnish with small, fresh mint leaves and enjoy.

Nutritional Information (per serving)

Energy 614kJ/147kcal

Protein 3.7g

Fat 6.5g

of which Saturated Fat 3.6g

Carbohydrate19g