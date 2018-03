Strawberry tart recipe

In a Flash Strawberry Philly Tart

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Chill time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ready prepared 20 cm sweet pastry case

4 tbsp redcurrant jelly or raspberry jam

250 g Philadelphia Original

100 ml Greek yogurt

40 g icing sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

250 g fresh strawberries, hulled and halved

Instructions:

1.Pop the pastry case on a serving plate and spread the base with the jelly/jam.

2.Mix together the Philly, yogurt, icing sugar and vanilla. Spread in to the pastry case.

3.Arrange the strawberry halves over the filling. Chill before serving.

Nutritional Information (per serving)

Energy 1269kJ/303kcal

Protein 4.9g

Fat 18.1g

of which Saturated Fat9.3g

Carbohydrate 30.6g