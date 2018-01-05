>
Strawberry recipes: Summer recipes with strawberries
Strawberry recipes: summer recipes with strawberries

Strawberry recipes: summer recipes with strawberries


Easy Strawberry Recipes

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 3.5 hours

Ingredients:
200g Good Natured Succulent Strawberries
1tbsp honey
350g custard
150g double cream

Instructions:
1. Place the strawberries and honey in a food processor and blend until almost smooth.

2. Place the custard in a large bowl and fold in the strawberry puree from the blender.

3. Whisk the cream until think enough to give soft peaks and then gently fold into the strawberry custard.

4. Pour into a freezer-proof container and freeze for at least 3 hours.

There you have it! Home-made strawberry ice-cream!



