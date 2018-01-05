Rhubarb & Raspberry Crumble Muffins

Scrumptious juicy muffins, try them fresh in the morning or equally delicious for afternoon tea.

Makes: 12

Preparation time: 40 minutes



Ingredients

Crumble:

75g plain flour

65g unsalted butter

50g caster sugar

360g plain flour

370g caster sugar

1tsp salt

1 ½tsp baking powder

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

380g Rachel’s Low Fat Rhubarb Bio Live Yogurt

2 eggs

Vanilla extract

70g unsalted butter, melted

250g raspberries

How to make:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas 3 and line a 12 hole muffin tray with paper cases.

2. Begin by making the crumble, add all ingredient to a bowl or food mixer and rub in the fat until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, place to one side.

3. To make the muffins place the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl (ideally use a food mixer), mix ingredients together.

4. Add the yogurt, eggs and vanilla extract to the flour mixture and beat until smooth.

5. Add the melted butter and whisk well to incorporate and ensure the batter is smooth and even.

6. Finally fold in the raspberries gently to disperse.

Spoon the mixture into the cases filling them almost to the top, generously sprinkle the muffins with the crumble mixture.

7. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the muffins are golden brown and bounce back when pressed. Leave to cool in the tin slightly before removing onto a cooling rack.

