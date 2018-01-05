>
Summer desserts: Rachel's recipes for summer
  
Roasted Summer Fruits

Roasted Summer Fruits


Stoned fruit roast perfectly and make a delicious compote, simple & delicious

Serves: 4-6
Preparation time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:
4 nectarines or peaches, stoned halved or quartered
4-6 plums, stoned halved or quartered
4 figs
Cinnamon stick
Vanilla pod
200g caster sugar
2 tbsp water
To Serve: Rachel’s Greek Style Honey Bio Live Yogurt

How to make:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas 5
2. Take an ovenproof dish and place the fruit in the dish so it is packed tight.
3. Add the cinnamon stick, split the vanilla pod slightly down the middle to release the seeds and flavour.
4. Sprinkle over the caster sugar and water.
5. Roast the fruits in the oven until the fruits are soft, starting to split and you have a delicious sticky sauce formed with the juices.
6. Serve whilst still warm with a good spoonful of honey yogurt.


15/06/2010
