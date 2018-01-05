Roasted Summer Fruits

Stoned fruit roast perfectly and make a delicious compote, simple & delicious



Serves: 4-6

Preparation time: 20 minutes Ingredients:

4 nectarines or peaches, stoned halved or quartered

4-6 plums, stoned halved or quartered

4 figs

Cinnamon stick

Vanilla pod

200g caster sugar

2 tbsp water

To Serve: Rachel’s Greek Style Honey Bio Live Yogurt How to make:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas 5

2. Take an ovenproof dish and place the fruit in the dish so it is packed tight.

3. Add the cinnamon stick, split the vanilla pod slightly down the middle to release the seeds and flavour.

4. Sprinkle over the caster sugar and water.

5. Roast the fruits in the oven until the fruits are soft, starting to split and you have a delicious sticky sauce formed with the juices.

6. Serve whilst still warm with a good spoonful of honey yogurt.



