Summer desserts: Rachel's recipes for summer
  
Strawberry Eton Mess

Strawberry Eton Mess


A quintessential summer classic this recipe uses yogurt combined with all the favourite ingredients to give a sweet summer treat.

Serves: 4-6
Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:
200g strawberries, stalks removed and quartered
80g caster sugar or icing sugar
4 meringues, shop brought, crushed
300ml double cream, whipped
200g Rachel’s Low Fat Raspberry Bio Live Yogurt

How to make:
1. In a large bowl take the strawberries in a bowl and sprinkle over the sugar, with the back of a fork squash some of the strawberries to release the juices.
2. Add the crushed meringues, cream and yogurt and gently fold together with a spatula.
3. Spoon into serving dishes or glasses and serve immediately.


15/06/2010
Tags Fruits
