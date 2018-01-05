Strawberry Eton Mess

A quintessential summer classic this recipe uses yogurt combined with all the favourite ingredients to give a sweet summer treat.



Serves: 4-6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

200g strawberries, stalks removed and quartered

80g caster sugar or icing sugar

4 meringues, shop brought, crushed

300ml double cream, whipped

200g Rachel’s Low Fat Raspberry Bio Live Yogurt



How to make:

1. In a large bowl take the strawberries in a bowl and sprinkle over the sugar, with the back of a fork squash some of the strawberries to release the juices.

2. Add the crushed meringues, cream and yogurt and gently fold together with a spatula.

3. Spoon into serving dishes or glasses and serve immediately.

