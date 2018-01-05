>
Summer desserts: Rachel's recipes for summer
  
Mango, Pineapple & Passion fruit Roulade

Mango, Pineapple & Passion fruit Roulade


Light and very fruity this squidgy roulade is sure to be a crowd pleaser when brought to the table, simply stunning.

Serves: 8-10 slices
Preparation time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:
3 eggs
85g caster sugar
85g plain flour, sifted
Icing sugar - for rolling
200g Rachel’s Low Fat Mango, Pineapple & Passion fruit Bio Live Yogurt
100ml double cream
100g fresh raspberries
1 small mango, peeled and cur into small cubes

How to make:
1. Pre-heat the oven 180°C/350°F/Gas 4. Grease a Swiss roll tin with non stick baking parchment paper.
2. Using a food mixer or electric whisk take the eggs and sugar in a bowl and beat until thick and light.
3. Add the flour and carefully fold into the eggs and sugar mixture until thoroughly combined, ensure you scrape to the bottom of the bowl.
4. Tip the mixture into the tin, push it into the corners and bake for 12-15 minutes until golden and springy to touch.
5. Leave the sponge to cool slightly. Take a piece of parchment paper and sprinkle liberally with icing sugar all over.
6. Turn the sponge onto the dusted paper and roll up the sponge.
7. Leave the sponge to cool completely rolled up.
8. To make the filling take the yogurt and cream and whip until soft peaks are formed.
9. Unroll the sponge and spread the whipped mixture onto the sponge, sprinkle over the fresh fruit and re-roll.
10. Serve sliced with extra pouring cream.


15/06/2010
