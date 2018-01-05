>
Summer desserts: Rachel's recipes for summer
Big Fruit Trifle

A trifle will always impress, this summery recipe uses a bounty of ripe juicy berries we suggest its best eaten alfresco.

Serves: 12-16
Preparation time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:
3 raspberry Swiss rolls, sliced
800g strawberries, de-stalked and cut into halves, reserve some for decoration
300g raspberries, reserve some for decoration
360g blueberries, reserve some for decoration
1 x 500g fresh vanilla custard
2 x 450g Rachel’s Low Fat Raspberry Bio Live Yogurt
600ml whipping cream

How to make:
1. Begin by layering the Swiss roll on the base followed by the fruits, custard and yogurt, repeat the layers until the serving dish is three quarters full - you really can’t go wrong.
2. Whip the cream to soft peaks and either pipe or spoon into the dish to finish the trifle layers.
3. Decorate with scattered fruit and serve immediately.


15/06/2010
