Boobs and food - the anti-breast cancer diet Did you know that what you eat can have a real affect on your risk of getting breast cancer?



We wanted to find out more, so we caught up with Dr. Mary Flynn, research dietician and co-author of the Pink Ribbon Diet - Lower your breast cancer risk, to discuss her anti-breast cancer diet. Breast cancer and your diet Research shows that as well as affecting your risk of breast cancer, your diet can also contribute to cancer spreading.



There are some risk facts for breast cancer that we can't control - like our genes and our past environment.



But food is one thing that we can control.



Mary says it's unlikely that there will ever be a day when we can say "eat these foods and you will not get breast cancer” but we can say "eat these foods, avoid these foods and you will lower your risk by changing risk factors." Do eat: According to Mary super foods do exist. Things like extra virgin olive oil, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, brussel sprouts (yum!) and leafy greens would all fit her definition of a super food because studies have shown that they are related to decreasing breast cancer.





Avoid: Mary recommends women eat less of two foods in particular to decrease their risk of getting breast cancer. The first is oils - vegetable oils, soybean, safflower, sunflower and corn oil as they have high amounts of polyunsaturated fats. She also recommends limiting your amount of vegetable oil products, such as margarine, mayonnaise and salad dressings.



The second is red meat, especially when it's grilled. Not all studies show that red meat increases breast cancer risk, but Mary thinks enough studies do show a relationship for her to recommend limiting and preferably eliminating, red meat.





Other breast cancer prevention tips Mary's top tip - move more! Women who are physically active day to day are less likely to gain weight as they get older (obviously!), and there's a link between being over weight and getting breast cancer.



Mary recommends exercising four times a week for at least 45 minutes and preferably an hour.



For more information on cancer check out: Cancer fighting foods

Cancer quiz - what do you know about cancer

Female cancer factfile

After cancer - breast reconstruction options





