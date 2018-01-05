|
Healthy macadamia nut recipes
|
|
In this article
Macadamia Nut Recipes: Bircher Museli
For the ultimate simple quick dish, the Macadamia Bircher Muesli is a versatile recipe that serves both as a great breakfast or a nutritiously healthy dessert.
It will keep in the fridge for a few days and is full of nutritional energy making it ideal for those with a busy life.
This muesli mix remains deliciously sweet without interfering with cholesterol, GI or weight. Satisfying and with natural fibre, it can also aid good digestion.
Sound too good to be true? Wait until you've tried it- it's delicious!
Macadamia Bircher Museli recipe:
Serves 6
Ingredients:
200g jumbo porridge oats
50g bran flakes
100g macadamia nuts, roughly chopped
100g dried cranberries
100ml skimmed milk
2 tablespoons runny honey
4 tablespoons Greek yoghurt
How to make:
1. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl into a moist mix - you may need to add more milk if it is too dry to stir.
2. Leave in the fridge overnight.
3. Serve with berries, chopped macadamia nuts, yoghurt and a drizzle of honey
|
|
Ursula Dewey
03/08/2010
|
Article Plan Macadamia Nut Recipes: Healthy snacks all day ▼
|