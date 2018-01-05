Macadamia Nut Recipes: Bircher Museli

In this article







It will keep in the fridge for a few days and is full of nutritional energy making it ideal for those with a busy life.



This muesli mix remains deliciously



Sound too good to be true? Wait until you've tried it- it's delicious!



Macadamia Bircher Museli recipe:



Serves 6



Ingredients:



200g jumbo porridge oats

50g bran flakes

100g macadamia nuts, roughly chopped

100g dried

100ml skimmed

2 tablespoons runny

4 tablespoons Greek



How to make:



1. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl into a moist mix - you may need to add more milk if it is too dry to stir.

2. Leave in the fridge overnight.

