Macadamia Nut Recipes: Fruity Macadamia Snack Bars
Fruity Macadamia Snack Bars offer a healthy snack perfect for giving an energy boost in the middle of the day. They're a great source of plant based protein, fibre and energy. Add these to the lunchboxes for a healthy, on-the-go snack.
Fruity macadamia snack bars recipe
Makes 12 bars
Ingredients:
45g sultanas
45g dried apricots
90g dried apples or pears
90g dried figs
50g macadamia nuts
50g sunflower seeds
60g wholemeal flour
60g porridge oats
60ml orange or apple juice
3 tablespoons honey
How to make:
1. Place all the dried fruit in a blender and roughly chop before stirring in the seeds, nuts, oats and flour.
2. Next, add juice and honey and roughly blend.
3. Place mixture in a greased shallow baking tray to cook at 190C/375F/gas 5 until golden brown - about 20 minutes.
4. Leave to cool and then slice into bars.
Tip:
The GI can be lowered further by adding more juice and less honey. For a wheat free recipe, add 100g of oats and cut out the flour.