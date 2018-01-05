Macadamia Nut Recipes: Fruity Macadamia Snack Bars

Fruity Macadamia Snack Bars offer a healthy snack perfect for giving an energy boost in the middle of the day. They're a great source of plant based protein, fibre and energy. Add these to the lunchboxes for a healthy, on-the-go snack.



Fruity macadamia snack bars recipe



Makes 12 bars



Ingredients:



45g sultanas

45g dried apricots

90g dried apples or pears

90g dried figs

50g macadamia nuts

50g sunflower seeds

60g wholemeal flour

60g porridge oats

60ml orange or apple juice

3 tablespoons honey



How to make:



1. Place all the dried fruit in a blender and roughly chop before stirring in the seeds, nuts, oats and flour.

2. Next, add juice and honey and roughly blend.

3. Place mixture in a greased shallow baking tray to cook at 190C/375F/gas 5 until golden brown - about 20 minutes.

4. Leave to cool and then slice into bars.



Tip:



The GI can be lowered further by adding more juice and less honey. For a wheat free recipe, add 100g of oats and cut out the flour.

