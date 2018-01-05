>
>
Healthy macadamia nut recipes
  
Macadamia Nut Recipes: Fruity Macadamia Snack Bars
In this article

Macadamia Nut Recipes: Fruity Macadamia Snack Bars


Fruity Macadamia Snack Bars offer a healthy snack perfect for giving an energy boost in the middle of the day. They're a great source of plant based protein, fibre and energy. Add these to the lunchboxes for a healthy, on-the-go snack.

Fruity macadamia snack bars recipe

Makes 12 bars
 
Ingredients:

45g sultanas
45g dried apricots
90g dried apples or pears
90g dried figs
50g macadamia nuts
50g sunflower seeds
60g wholemeal flour
60g porridge oats
60ml orange or apple juice
3 tablespoons honey

How to make:

1. Place all the dried fruit in a blender and roughly chop before stirring in the seeds, nuts, oats and flour.
2. Next, add juice and honey and roughly blend.
3. Place mixture in a greased shallow baking tray to cook at 190C/375F/gas 5 until golden brown - about 20 minutes.
4. Leave to cool and then slice into bars.

Tip:

The GI can be lowered further by adding more juice and less honey. For a wheat free recipe, add 100g of oats and cut out the flour.



03/08/2010
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         