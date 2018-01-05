Macadamia Nut Recipes: Macadamia Fruit Crumble

The delicious Macadamia Fruit Crumble is a much lower cholesterol alternative to many traditional puddings so the whole family can have their cake and eat it!



Also try it cold with yogurt and added soft fruit for a refreshing summer pudding or even for a hearty breakfast.



Macadamia fruit crumble recipe;



Serves 4



Ingredients:



4 fresh apricots, or 100g dried ready to eat apricots

1 sweet red dessert apple eg Jazz apple

2 bananas

25g butter

25g soft brown or demerara sugar

1 tablespoon golden syrup

75g porridge oats

25g sunflower seeds

50g macadamia nuts, roughly chopped



How to make:



1. Set the oven to 190°C or Gas 5. Stone and slice the fresh apricots or roughly chop the dried ones. Core and slice the apple. Put the fruit in a small pan with 1 tablespoon water. Cover and simmer about 5 minutes until soft, shaking the pan occasionally. Leave a few minutes to cool.

2. Peel and slice the bananas and put them in an ovenproof dish. Spoon the apricot and apple mixture over.

3. Warm the butter in a medium pan with the sugar and syrup until the sugar dissolves.

4. Mix in the oats, seeds and most of the macadamia nuts. Spoon this over the fruit to cover it. Sprinkle with the rest of the nuts.

5. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

6. Serve warm with fromage frais or greek yogurt.



