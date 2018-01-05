>
It's National Vegetarian Week 2012 from 21st May to the 27th May, and to celebrate we've rounded up the most mouth-watering meat-free recipes for you to chose from, along with all the latest news about vegetarian snacks and treats, to vegan make-up.

Going veggie for a week is easy and it's good for the planet too. Created by the Vegetarian Society in 1992, National Vegetarian Week is a chance for veggies everywhere to show the world what being meat-free is all about.

And just in case you thought vegetarian meals were as boring as can be, this selection of starters, mains and deserts proves that ditching the meat and fish doesn't mean scrimping on flavour.

Enjoy your vegetarian cooking and have a happy National Vegetarian Week!

Top vegetarian recipe ideas

Cooking with onions: Vegetarian onion recipes
Pastry recipes: Vegetarian pastries
Broad bean recipes | How to cook broad beans
Vegetarian Christmas dinner: Delicious recipe ideas

Vegetarian main dishes

Pea curry
Cauliflower curry
Spicy vegetable curry
Polenta crusted aubergine and parmesan
Peanut pasta with fried tempeh bits
Ratatouille
Tomato and tapenade tart
Tomato and mozzarella quiche
Porcini mushroom risotto
Pumpkin and caramelised shallot tarte tatin
Parsnips with cardamom and yoghurt
Wild mushroom and asparagus risotto
Caramelised onion and goats cheese tart
Asparagus tartlets
Asparagus and pea risotto
Squash, leek and feta puff slice
Broccoli and stilton flan
Oriental-style stuffed aubergines
Aubergine and farfalle pasta

Vegetarian desserts

Ginger bananas
Grilled pineapple with vanilla sauce
Peach, apple & cinnamon compote
Papaya with blueberries
Chestnut macaroons with chocolate sauce
Red fruit compote
Fig soup
Kiwi gratin
Papaya fruit salad
Individual vegan bourbon and ginger trifles
Carrot cake
Chestnut mousse
Kiwi soup
Fresh fruit kebabs
Orange mousse
Pineapple carpaccio with coriander
Grapefruit terrine in tea sauce
Pumpkin and cinnamon tart
Rhubarb tart
Pineapple mousse
Sweet plum dumplings
Rhubarb and orange tart
  

Vegetarian starters

Aubergine puffs
Artichokes alla romana
Courgette tart
Tomato caviar
Caprese (tomatoes & mozzarella)
Grapefruit salad
Pumpkin soup
Two mushroom soup
Scandinavian chicory
Spiced coconut soup
Fennel with grapefruit
Fresh mushroom and courgette salad
Celery soup with walnuts and crème fraîche
Vegetable samosas
Blackcoat salad
Tabbouleh
Tomato gazpacho
Coleslaw
Tomato soup
Avocado and lime terrine
Mini herb omelettes
Fennel salad with lentils
Beetroot and dill consomme
Minestrone soup
Pumpkin loaf
Vegetable soup
Cucumber and herb soup
Vegetable and prune soup
Chestnut and mustard parcels
Red onion and white bean salad
Onion and cheese soda bread
Red onion and roast cherry tomato soup
Asparagus focaccia
Asparagus bruschetta
Aubergine caviar

Top vegan recipe ideas

Delicious vegan meals
another free recipe every day
 

