National Vegetarian Week It's National Vegetarian Week 2012 from 21st May to the 27th May, and to celebrate we've rounded up the most mouth-watering meat-free recipes for you to chose from, along with all the latest news about vegetarian snacks and treats, to vegan make-up.



Going veggie for a week is easy and it's good for the planet too. Created by the Vegetarian Society in 1992, National Vegetarian Week is a chance for veggies everywhere to show the world what being meat-free is all about.



And just in case you thought vegetarian meals were as boring as can be, this selection of starters, mains and deserts proves that ditching the meat and fish doesn't mean scrimping on flavour.



Enjoy your vegetarian cooking and have a happy National Vegetarian Week!