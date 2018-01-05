>
>

Pouring yogurt and muesli - it's love

Article in images
  

© Rachel's Organic pouring natural yogurt - Pouring yogurt and muesli - it's love
© Rachel's Organic pouring natural yogurt
Rachel’s Organic, makers of truly orgasmic, sorry organic, dairy products, have just released a revolutionary, new pouring natural yogurt.

This mild, lighter textured yogurt is designed to pour smoothly over your cereal and muesli without the additional need for milk.

It's kind of a cross between milk and yogurt and we've tried it - it's genius!

Available in three natural flavours; natural, natural with a hint of honey and natural with a hint of strawberry, the yogurt softens and wets cereal making it the perfect, tastier alternative to milk.

Even the pot is shaped so you can pour it without spilling it everywhere. Rachel's described this as "a pot with a unique spout to aid pouring accuracy". Like we said - genius.

A pot of the good stuff will set you back around £1.19 for 400g. Like all Rachel’s yogurts they provide an important source of calcium and natural vitamins, as well as the health-giving bio-live cultures associated with maintaining a healthy digestive system...

We've discovered that the best way to appreciate Rachel's pouring natural yogurt is with a bowl of Dorset Cereals Muesli. Heaven in a bowl. But if you want something more adventurous then check out these recipe ideas...





 
  
Food and Drink Editor
25/03/2010
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
50 of the most beautiful castles in the worldYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         