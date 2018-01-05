Bread Pudding recipe

|
A simple tray bake. Ideal to use up leftover bread. The nuts and jumbo raisins add beautiful texture.
Ingredients:
500g white or wholemeal bread, ideally stale
200g Dorset Cereals simply delicious muesli
100g dried raisins
½ tsp mixed spice
400g Rachel’s Pouring natural with hints of honey yogurt
250g milk
2 large free range eggs, beaten
140g light muscovado sugar
150g unsalted butter, melted
2 tbsp demerara sugar
Cuts into 12 squares
Preparation time 25 minutes including soak time Cooking time 1 hour
Method:
Pre-heat the oven to 180°c/gas mark 4
Butter and line the base of a 20cm non stick square tray.
Break the bread into small pieces into a large mixing bowl, add the muesli, dried raisins and mixed spice.
Pour in the yogurt and milk and mix well and leave for 15 minutes to soak. Tip: use your fingers to break up the bread, squeeze together.
Mix in the muscovado sugar, stir well.
Add the melted butter and sprinkle over the demerara sugar.
Pour into the tin & bake for 1 hour until firm & golden. Leave to cool, turn out and remove the lining paper. Cut into generous squares.
Try:
Dorset Cereals simply fruity muesli - a combination of sweet papaya and pineapple for a tropical twist.
Equipment needed:
20cm non stick square tray
Large mixing bowl