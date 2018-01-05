Bread Pudding recipe Bread Pudding A simple tray bake. Ideal to use up leftover bread. The nuts and jumbo raisins add beautiful texture.



Ingredients:

500g white or wholemeal bread, ideally stale

200g Dorset Cereals simply delicious muesli

100g dried raisins

½ tsp mixed spice

400g Rachel’s Pouring natural with hints of honey yogurt

250g milk

2 large free range eggs, beaten

140g light muscovado sugar

150g unsalted butter, melted

2 tbsp demerara sugar



Cuts into 12 squares

Preparation time 25 minutes including soak time Cooking time 1 hour



Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 180°c/gas mark 4

Butter and line the base of a 20cm non stick square tray.

Break the bread into small pieces into a large mixing bowl, add the muesli, dried raisins and mixed spice.

Pour in the yogurt and milk and mix well and leave for 15 minutes to soak. Tip: use your fingers to break up the bread, squeeze together.

Mix in the muscovado sugar, stir well.

Add the melted butter and sprinkle over the demerara sugar.

Pour into the tin & bake for 1 hour until firm & golden. Leave to cool, turn out and remove the lining paper. Cut into generous squares.



Try:

Dorset Cereals simply fruity muesli - a combination of sweet papaya and pineapple for a tropical twist.



Equipment needed:

20cm non stick square tray

Large mixing bowl















