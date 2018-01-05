Raspberry Crunch Sundae recipe Raspberry Crunch Sundae A simple quick, easy but stylish dessert, using raspberries & fantastic fruity toasted muesli.



Ingredients:

Muesli Crunch

50g Dorset Cereals fantastically fruity roasted & toasted muesli

10g soft brown sugar

1tbsp water

250ml low fat crème fraîche

60g Rachel’s Pouring natural yogurt

1 tbsp whiskey (optional)

15g soft brown sugar

75g raspberries



Serves 4 people

Preparation time: 15 minutes



Method:

Begin by making the muesli crunch, place the muesli, sugar and water into a shallow frying pan and cook for 2 minutes until the sugar has dissolved and it starts to caramelise. Tip: watch carefully to ensure the mixture does not burn. Set aside and cool.

Pour the crème fraîche into a bowl and mix in the yogurt, whiskey and soft brown sugar, whisk until glossy and smooth.

Break up the muesli crunch into small pieces. Place some raspberries in the bottom of a glass then generously spoon the cream mixture on top followed by the muesli crunch. Repeat the layers; fruit, cream and muesli crunch again.



Try:

Drizzle the top with honey for a truly indulgent finish.



Equipment needed:

Shallow frying pan

Bowls

2 small tumbler style glasses















