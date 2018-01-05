|
|
Raspberry Crunch Sundae recipe
|
A simple quick, easy but stylish dessert, using raspberries & fantastic fruity toasted muesli.
Ingredients:
Muesli Crunch
50g Dorset Cereals fantastically fruity roasted & toasted muesli
10g soft brown sugar
1tbsp water
250ml low fat crème fraîche
60g Rachel’s Pouring natural yogurt
1 tbsp whiskey (optional)
15g soft brown sugar
75g raspberries
Serves 4 people
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Method:
Begin by making the muesli crunch, place the muesli, sugar and water into a shallow frying pan and cook for 2 minutes until the sugar has dissolved and it starts to caramelise. Tip: watch carefully to ensure the mixture does not burn. Set aside and cool.
Pour the crème fraîche into a bowl and mix in the yogurt, whiskey and soft brown sugar, whisk until glossy and smooth.
Break up the muesli crunch into small pieces. Place some raspberries in the bottom of a glass then generously spoon the cream mixture on top followed by the muesli crunch. Repeat the layers; fruit, cream and muesli crunch again.
Try:
Drizzle the top with honey for a truly indulgent finish.
Equipment needed:
Shallow frying pan
Bowls
2 small tumbler style glasses