Strange superfoods that are good for you

In this article

















Strange but true



It’s good for you! Taking care of your



Nonetheless unusual



And if you thought blueberries and acai berries were the only superfoods you need to know about, think again. There are plenty of funny-looking, odd tasting, vitamin-rich superfoods that are harder to find (and sometimes harder to swallow) but are nonetheless well worth it.



What's more, we've got some interesting superfood serving suggestions, so read on to find out how to get the most out of these unusal ingredients and reap the health and

































Taking care of your health starts with nutrition, and often the foods that do us the most good, are the ones we’re least tempted by. Seaweed anyone? Thought not.Nonetheless unusual superfoods like seaweed, sprouts, tempeh and hemp are full of health boosting benefits. Health conscious gym bunnies like Gwyneth Paltrow have long been incorporating them into their diets for the greater good of their fabulous figures.And if you thought blueberries and acai berries were the only superfoods you need to know about, think again. There are plenty of funny-looking, odd tasting, vitamin-rich superfoods that are harder to find (and sometimes harder to swallow) but are nonetheless well worth it.What's more, we've got some interesting superfood serving suggestions, so read on to find out how to get the most out of these unusal ingredients and reap the health and beauty rewards.