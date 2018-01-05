Sprouts, vitamins

>
What are they?
Sprouts come in many different forms, from plant seeds (alfalfa, rocket...), grains (wheat, spelt...), legumes (chickpeas, lentils...) or oilseeds (sesame, sunflower...) that have been left to germinate. After several days, little green, pink and white sprouts develop. You can buy seeds in health food stores and grow them yourself if you’re feeling extra earthy (as if eating sprouts wasn’t earthy enough)!

Why are they good for me?
In the early stages of growth, sprouts flourish with vitamins and minerals. This makes them perfect for topping up our bodies with a home-grown vitamin cocktail.

What should I do with them?
Sprouts are delicious raw in salads, they go nicely into wraps or sandwiches, and are lovely and crisp in omelettes. Since sprouts can withstand quick cooking, don't hesitate to add a handful to your veggie stir fry. Tasty and nutritious - the perfect combination.
06/09/2011
