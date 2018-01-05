In this article

















Umeboshi purée, plums, japan

Umeboshi puree for digestion

What is it?

Umeboshi plums are a Japanese fruit, and are part of the



Why is it good for me?

This Japanese plum has many dietary virtues. It calms digestive problems, boosts the immune system, and helps eliminate toxins in the body. Now that’s one clever fruit.



What should I do with it?

You can use Umeboshi puree on toast, but we wouldn’t recommend it for sensitive taste buds. Instead, use the puree in small portions to replace vinegar and salt in sauces and on



