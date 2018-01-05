>
Umeboshi purée, plums, japan
What is it?
Umeboshi plums are a Japanese fruit, and are part of the apricot family. They have a bizarre growth process as the fruit needs to ferment for a month in sea salt brine before it is edible. And as you expected, it has a taste that is salty, fruity and tangy. Funky. You can find the pre-cured fruit at major health foods stores.

Why is it good for me?
This Japanese plum has many dietary virtues. It calms digestive problems, boosts the immune system, and helps eliminate toxins in the body. Now that’s one clever fruit.

What should I do with it?
You can use Umeboshi puree on toast, but we wouldn’t recommend it for sensitive taste buds. Instead, use the puree in small portions to replace vinegar and salt in sauces and on salads.


