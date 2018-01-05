>
>
Strange superfoods that are good for you
  
Oats, flat stomach
In this article

Oats, flat stomach


Oats for a flat stomach

What is it?
Oats are grains which belong to the grass family, along with corn, rice and wheat. You can buy oats at most supermarkets and newsagents, but for organic varieties, head to Julian Graves and Holland and Barrett.

Why is it good for me?
Underneath their plain and boring exterior, oats have a wealth of properties. The soluble and insoluble fibre that is found in oats will help give you a flat stomach and lower cholesterol. Not bad for a grain.

What should I do with it?
If you aren’t a fan of porridge, there are loads of other ways to use oats. Mixed or alone, they can replace the flour in most recipes, and are especially yummy in crumbles and muffins. For more savoury alternatives try oatcakes instead of bread, they’re delicious with cream cheese and cucumber.
Food and Drink Editor
06/09/2011
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
New celebrity couplesThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         