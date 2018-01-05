>
Strange superfoods that are good for you
  
Tempeh, cheese, soy, protein
Tempeh for protein


Tempeh for protein 


What is it?
You know tofu, the bland block of soymilk curd? Well tempeh is its long lost cousin. It’s a kind of ‘soy cheese’ because the curds, infused with mushrooms, are left to ferment until mould starts growing. It doesn’t sound pleasant but it has much more flavour than tofu and can be likened to a veggie burger. You can find tempeh in most health food stores.

Why is it good for me?
We already know that soy is a good form of protein, but what we don’t realise is that soy in its natural form (milk, tofu...) is hard for our bodies to digest. Fermeted soy, however, (miso, tamari, tempeh...) is much more easily digested.

What should I do with it?
Tempeh is very easy to cook: just cut into slices and add to soups, salads or stir fries. It is also delicious in simmering dishes. Try it in a curry, with coconut milk, spices and ginger. Marinate it in soy sauce and you’ve got yourself a tasty new dish.


Food and Drink Editor
06/09/2011
