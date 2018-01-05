Tempeh, cheese, soy, protein

In this article

















You know tofu, the bland block of soymilk curd? Well tempeh is its long lost cousin. It’s a kind of ‘soy cheese’ because the curds, infused with mushrooms, are left to ferment until mould starts growing. It doesn’t sound pleasant but it has much more flavour than tofu and can be likened to a veggie burger. You can find tempeh in most health food stores.We already know that soy is a good form of protein , but what we don’t realise is that soy in its natural form (milk, tofu...) is hard for our bodies to digest. Fermeted soy, however, (miso, tamari, tempeh...) is much more easily digested.Tempeh is very easy to cook: just cut into slices and add to soups, salads or stir fries. It is also delicious in simmering dishes. Try it in a curry , with coconut milk , spices and ginger. Marinate it in soy sauce and you’ve got yourself a tasty new dish.