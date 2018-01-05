>
>
Strange superfoods that are good for you
 Photo 9/9 
Amaranth, plant, south america, grain
In this article

Amaranth, plant, south america, grain


Amaranth for a helping hand
 


What is it?
Amaranth is a South American plant cultivated by the Incas and Aztecs for its seeds. Today, it makes a very tempting meal. You can find it in many health food stores or in the organic section at your supermarket.

Why is it good for me?
This super grain is full of calcium, protein and iron, so it’s just what the doctor ordered. And as it’s gluten free, it’s good for everyone, and helps you get in shape with every mouthful.

What should I do with it?
Cook it in double its volume of water for 20-30 minutes. Then eat it any way you like, the choice is yours. It’s good with both sweet and savoury dishes. You could add eggs and vegetables and make Spanish tortillas. Or you could cook it like a risotto, sweet or savoury, for an irresistibly nutritious dish.


More on soFeminine:
Eating organic 
Detox
> Going organic
Food and Drink Editor
06/09/2011
Rank this page: 


another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Stars who married the same person twice ...Celebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         