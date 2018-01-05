In this article

















Amaranth, plant, south america, grain

Amaranth for a helping hand



What is it?

Amaranth is a South American plant cultivated by the Incas and Aztecs for its seeds. Today, it makes a very tempting meal. You can find it in many



Why is it good for me?

This super grain is full of calcium,



What should I do with it?

Cook it in double its volume of water for 20-30 minutes. Then eat it any way you like, the choice is yours. It’s good with both sweet and savoury dishes. You could add eggs and vegetables and make Spanish tortillas. Or you could cook it like a risotto, sweet or savoury, for an irresistibly nutritious dish.





