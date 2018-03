The health benefits of olive oil

Olive oil BBQ marniade Ingredients:



Makes 600ml

300ml/1/2pt extra virgin olive oil

4 tbsp white wine vinegar

Thinly pared zest of 2 limes

Juice of 3 limes

1 onion, peeled and in thin rings

Few sprigs flat leaf parsley

6 lime leaves roughly crushed

2 tsp Tabasco

2 tsp freshly ground white pepper

2 tsp sea salt flakes





Method:



Add all the ingredients in a bowl mix and add meat/fish or vegetables of your choice. Marinade for a couple of hours before serving or cooking on the BBQ