Prawn and Ham Rice Salad Ingredients:



225g/8oz easy cook long grain rice, cooked

1 each red and yellow peppers, seeded and diced small

3 tender sticks celery from the inside, finely sliced

4 shallots, peeled and finely chopped

1 thick slice ham (preferably off the bone) in small cubes

12 cooked and peeled tiger prawns

3 tbsp finely chopped fresh flat parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper



For dressing

2tbs white wine vinegar

6tbs extra virgin olive oil

Tsp honey

(taste dressing before use and add more oil or vinegar to taste)



Watercress sprigs for serving



Method:



1. Place cooled, cooked rice in a bowl.

2. Add peppers, celery, shallots, ham, prawns and parsley.

3. Season with a little salt and freshly ground black pepper.

4. Make the dressing in another bowl - put all ingredients in a stir lightly. Taste and adjust oil or vinegar to taste.

5. Spoon over dressing and toss thoroughly.

6. Serve decorated with watercress sprigs.









