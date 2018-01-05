>
>
The health benefits of olive oil

Prawn and Ham Rice Salad

 

- Prawn and Ham Rice Salad
Ingredients:

225g/8oz easy cook long grain rice, cooked
1 each red and yellow peppers, seeded and diced small
3 tender sticks celery from the inside, finely sliced
4 shallots, peeled and finely chopped
1 thick slice ham (preferably off the bone) in small cubes
12 cooked and peeled tiger prawns
3 tbsp finely chopped fresh flat parsley
Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For dressing
2tbs white wine vinegar
6tbs extra virgin olive oil
Tsp honey
(taste dressing before use and add more oil or vinegar to taste)

Watercress sprigs for serving

Method:

1. Place cooled, cooked rice in a bowl.
2. Add peppers, celery, shallots, ham, prawns and parsley.
3. Season with a little salt and freshly ground black pepper.
4. Make the dressing in another bowl - put all ingredients in a stir lightly. Taste and adjust oil or vinegar to taste.
5. Spoon over dressing and toss thoroughly.
6. Serve decorated with watercress sprigs.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
13/07/2011
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         