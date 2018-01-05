Smoked Salmon Potato Salad Ingredients:



450g/1lb baby new potatoes, scrubbed

6 spring onions, trimmed

225g/8oz sliced smoked salmon

5 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp creamed horseradish

Juice and zest of half a lemon

Good pinch cracked black pepper

½ tbs extra virgin olive oil



Method:



1. Boil potatoes in lightly salted boiling water until tender.

2. Drain and reserve in a large bowl.

3. Stir in the extra virgin olive oil.

4. Slice spring onions on the diagonal and add to potatoes.

5. Tear smoked salmon into pieces and add to bowl.

6. Place mayonnaise into a bowl and add creamed horseradish, lemon juice and zest and cracked black pepper.

7. Mix well, then spoon over potato mix and toss lightly to coat.

8. Pile onto a serving platter to serve.









