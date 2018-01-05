Red Rice Salad Ingredients:



225g/8oz red rice

175g/6oz smoked salmon

4 salad onions with large bulbs, trimmed and in thin rings

Handful wild rocket leaves

1 tbsp roughly chopped fresh parsley



For the dressing:

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Juice of half a lime

A little salt

Freshly ground black pepper



Method:



1. Cook rice in boiling water according to packet instructions.

2. Drain and reserve in a bowl.

3. Cut smoked salmon into fat ribbons and add, with onion rings, rocket and parsley and toss lightly.

4. Place mustard in a bowl and stir in vinegar. Add olive oil and lime juice and whisk.

5. Season with a little salt (remembering the smoked salmon is salty) and freshly ground black pepper.

6. Pour over salad mix and toss to coat.

7. Transfer to a serving bowl to serve.





