- Red Rice Salad

Ingredients:
225g/8oz red rice
175g/6oz smoked salmon
4 salad onions with large bulbs, trimmed and in thin rings
Handful wild rocket leaves
1 tbsp roughly chopped fresh parsley
For the dressing:
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Juice of half a lime
A little salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Method:
1. Cook rice in boiling water according to packet instructions.
2. Drain and reserve in a bowl.
3. Cut smoked salmon into fat ribbons and add, with onion rings, rocket and parsley and toss lightly.
4. Place mustard in a bowl and stir in vinegar. Add olive oil and lime juice and whisk.
5. Season with a little salt (remembering the smoked salmon is salty) and freshly ground black pepper.
6. Pour over salad mix and toss to coat.
7. Transfer to a serving bowl to serve.