Ruth Clemens’ Summer Tart Aleyna Roasted Red Pepper Tart Makes 1 x 9” Tart or 4 x 4” Tartlets



Ingredients:



To make the pastry:



225g plain flour, sifted

50g lard

50g butter, salted

1 egg yolk

2-3 tbsp cold water





To make the filling:



1 x jar of Aleyna Roasted Red Peppers

80g spinach

1 tbsp olive oil

120ml milk

120ml double cream

2 egg yolks

2 eggs

Salt and pepper

60g Lancashire cheese





Method:



To make the pastry:



In a large bowl, rub the lard and butter into the plain flour until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.



Add the egg yolk and enough water to bring the pastry together.



Knead lightly until smooth, wrap in clingfilm and chill for half an hour.



Grease the base and sides of a 9” tart pan with a removable base.



Roll the pastry out onto a well floured surface. Line the tart pan and trim any excess.



Place in the fridge to chill until firm, approx 30 minutes.



Preheat the oven to 160c Fan/180c/Gas Mark 4.



Line the chilled tart with greaseproof paper and fill with baking beans.



Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove the baking beans and greaseproof paper and bake for a further 5 minutes.





To make the filling:



Drain the jar of Aleyna Roasted Red Peppers and cut each pepper in half to open them out flat. Set one pepper aside for later.



Line the base of the pastry case with a complete layer of Aleyna Roasted Red Peppers.



Place the spinach in a pan with a tablespoon of olive oil, cover and allow the spinach to cook until just wilted.



Add the wilted spinach to the tart spreading it over the Aleyna Roasted Red Peppers layer.



Whisk together the eggs, egg yolks, milk and cream.



Season well with salt and pepper.



Pour into the tart carefully.



Roughly chop the pepper set aside earlier and crumble the cheese into small pieces.



Sprinkle the pepper and cheese evenly over the tart.



Increase the heat of the oven to 180c Fan/200c/Gas Mark 5.



Bake the tart for 40 minutes until puffy and golden. Serve hot or cold.







