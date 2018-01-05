Risotto with prawn and lemon Risotto of prawns with lemon Serves 4



Ingredients



25g/1oz unsalted butter

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely sliced

1 red chilli, seeded and chopped

900ml/1 ½ pt chicken, fish or vegetable stock

½ wine glass dry white wine

225g/8oz Riso Gallo Vialone Nano Risotto Rice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

12 raw Tiger prawns, peeled

Juice and zest of half a lemon

Dill sprigs for decoration



Method

Heat the butter and oil in a pan and gently fry onion and garlic over low heat to soften but not brown. Add chilli and toss around in the mix. Add rice and stir around in the mix. Pour over white wine and stir with a wooden spoon until absorbed. Add a ladleful of stock and continue stirring over medium heat until stock is absorbed. Continue like this until risotto rice is just tender and creamy. You may not need all the stock. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. At the same time fast fry the prawns until just pink, then stir into risotto. Add lemon juice and zest and stir. Serve immediately decorated with dill sprigs





