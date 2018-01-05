Stuffed ham Iberico Ham stuffed with tomato and rocket ...with pistachio sauce and skitake mushrooms



Serves 4



Ingredients:



8 Slices of Iberico ham

200g fresh tomatoes

1 bag rocket

Chopped parsley

Shitake Mushrooms

6 Basil leaves

Poppy seeds



Pistachio Sauce

250g peeled Pistachios

1 Clove of garlic

3.5 tbsps Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Hojiblanca variety recommended

1 and a half tbsps White Wine Vinegar

Pinch of salt



Method:

To make the pistachio sauce, soak the pistachios for 12 hours in water if they are very green; remove the water and add the garlic, vinegar, and salt and blend with a mixer to make a paste. Mix with the Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and pass through a sieve. Season with salt and chill. To make the filling, heat the tomatoes in hot water, remove the skin and the pips and chop; add the chopped Basil leaves and the poppy seeds and mix well. Leave to marinate in the fridge for about one hour. Just before serving, mix with the rocket. Cut the Iberico ham slices into rectangular pieces, add the rocket and tomato filling and roll up as if preparing cannelloni. Put the pistachio sauce on the plate, add the rolled ham, dress with olive oil and decorate with the mushrooms. Sprinkle with poppy seeds and chopped parsley. The pistachio sauce can be served on the plates or in a jug at the side of the salad.





