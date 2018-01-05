>
>
The health benefits of olive oil

Stuffed ham

 

- Stuffed ham
Iberico Ham stuffed with tomato and rocket

...with pistachio sauce and skitake mushrooms

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 Slices of Iberico ham
200g fresh tomatoes
1 bag rocket
Chopped parsley
Shitake Mushrooms
6 Basil leaves
Poppy seeds

Pistachio Sauce
250g peeled Pistachios
1 Clove of garlic
3.5 tbsps Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Hojiblanca variety recommended
1 and a half tbsps White Wine Vinegar
Pinch of salt

Method:
  1. To make the pistachio sauce, soak the pistachios for 12 hours in water if they are very green; remove the water and add the garlic, vinegar, and salt and blend with a mixer to make a paste.
  2. Mix with the Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and pass through a sieve. Season with salt and chill.
  3. To make the filling, heat the tomatoes in hot water, remove the skin and the pips and chop; add the chopped Basil leaves and the poppy seeds and mix well. Leave to marinate in the fridge for about one hour.
  4. Just before serving, mix with the rocket.
  5. Cut the Iberico ham slices into rectangular pieces, add the rocket and tomato filling and roll up as if preparing cannelloni.
  6. Put the pistachio sauce on the plate, add the rolled ham, dress with olive oil and decorate with the mushrooms.
  7. Sprinkle with poppy seeds and chopped parsley.
  8. The pistachio sauce can be served on the plates or in a jug at the side of the salad.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
13/07/2011
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         