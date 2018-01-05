- Stuffed ham

|
Iberico Ham stuffed with tomato and rocket
...with pistachio sauce and skitake mushrooms
Serves 4
Ingredients:
8 Slices of Iberico ham
200g fresh tomatoes
1 bag rocket
Chopped parsley
Shitake Mushrooms
6 Basil leaves
Poppy seeds
Pistachio Sauce
250g peeled Pistachios
1 Clove of garlic
3.5 tbsps Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Hojiblanca variety recommended
1 and a half tbsps White Wine Vinegar
Pinch of salt
Method:
- To make the pistachio sauce, soak the pistachios for 12 hours in water if they are very green; remove the water and add the garlic, vinegar, and salt and blend with a mixer to make a paste.
- Mix with the Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and pass through a sieve. Season with salt and chill.
- To make the filling, heat the tomatoes in hot water, remove the skin and the pips and chop; add the chopped Basil leaves and the poppy seeds and mix well. Leave to marinate in the fridge for about one hour.
- Just before serving, mix with the rocket.
- Cut the Iberico ham slices into rectangular pieces, add the rocket and tomato filling and roll up as if preparing cannelloni.
- Put the pistachio sauce on the plate, add the rolled ham, dress with olive oil and decorate with the mushrooms.
- Sprinkle with poppy seeds and chopped parsley.
- The pistachio sauce can be served on the plates or in a jug at the side of the salad.