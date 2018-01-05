Olive oil recipes Barbecue Arbeque chicken with coriander cous-cous and elderflower roasted vegetables Serves 4



Ready in 30 mins



Ingredients



4 chicken breasts, or a selection of thighs and drumsticks

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

1 red onion

1 courgette

4 small bunches cherry tomatoes

3tbsp bottlegreen elderflower cordial

2tbsps olive oil

250g cous-cous

400ml vegetable stock

Handful of fresh coriander





Method



Pre-heat oven to 200c, gas mark 6. Core, de-seed and cut the peppers into wedges. Peel and quarter the red onion, cut the courgette into thick slices. Place on a baking tray with the cherry tomatoes. Pour over the bottlegreen elderflower cordial and 1tbsp of the olive oil, toss until coated. Cook for approx 20-30 mins until softened and beginning to char a little. Meanwhile, barbeque or grill the chicken for approx 20-30 mins until cooked through and piping hot. Make the cous-cous by placing in a bowl with the remaining olive oil, bring the stock to the boil, pour over and stir, cover and leave to absorb the liquid. Fluff up with a fork. Finely chop the coriander and stir into the cous-cous. Serve the chicken on a bed of cous-cous with the roasted vegetables, spooning over all the lovely elderflower juices.





