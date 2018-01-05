- Olive oil recipes

|
Barbecue Arbeque chicken with coriander cous-cous and elderflower roasted vegetables
Serves 4
Ready in 30 mins
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts, or a selection of thighs and drumsticks
1 red pepper
1 yellow pepper
1 red onion
1 courgette
4 small bunches cherry tomatoes
3tbsp bottlegreen elderflower cordial
2tbsps olive oil
250g cous-cous
400ml vegetable stock
Handful of fresh coriander
Method
- Pre-heat oven to 200c, gas mark 6. Core, de-seed and cut the peppers into wedges.
- Peel and quarter the red onion, cut the courgette into thick slices.
- Place on a baking tray with the cherry tomatoes.
- Pour over the bottlegreen elderflower cordial and 1tbsp of the olive oil, toss until coated.
- Cook for approx 20-30 mins until softened and beginning to char a little.
- Meanwhile, barbeque or grill the chicken for approx 20-30 mins until cooked through and piping hot.
- Make the cous-cous by placing in a bowl with the remaining olive oil, bring the stock to the boil, pour over and stir, cover and leave to absorb the liquid. Fluff up with a fork.
- Finely chop the coriander and stir into the cous-cous.
- Serve the chicken on a bed of cous-cous with the roasted vegetables, spooning over all the lovely elderflower juices.