- Vegan dinner party recipes

Vegan dinner party Throwing a vegan dinner party is yummier and tastier than you could ever imagine. You don't have to be vegan to try these recipes but they are a sure fire way to please your veggie and vegan friends at a dinner party - whether it's Veggie week or not!



We've put together a three course meal of vegan dinner party delights. Maybe you’re vegan or maybe you are accommodating someone with a food allergy, maybe you just fancy something a bit different, whatever the reason, these recipes have been designed for a simple three course meal which definitely doesn’t lack on sumptuous feasting and deliciousness.



Not everyone is familiar with a vegan or strict vegetarian diet, and it can be daunting to know what to cook if you have vegan guests to dinner.



The following recipes will show you how to make a varied and tasty meal without using any animal ingredients.



All the ingredients mentioned are available in supermarkets and grocery stores, and each recipe will serve 4 people.







by Eleanor House







