Vegan Moussaka Vegan Moussaka and salad ©rusvaplauke/Flickr (cc) Main Course - Vegan Moussaka

INGREDIENTS:

4 courgettes

1 large or 2 medium onions

3 cloves garlic

1 large aubergine

6 tomatoes (or 1 tin of chopped tomatoes if you prefer)

2 tsps tomato puree

1 sprig fresh, or 1 tsp dried thyme

200g veggie mince (optional)

1 tbsp margarine

1 tbsp flour

Soy Milk

Nutmeg

Salt & pepper



METHOD

To make Vegan Moussaka first, chop up the onions and garlic. Dice the courgette into cubes, and slice the aubergine into rounds about 1cm thick. Chop the tomatoes into chunks, apart from one, slice this into rounds to put on the top once done.



Put the onions into a large pan on a medium heat (with oil) fry for 3 to 4 mins until translucent. Add the garlic and courgette and fry for a few more minutes until everything is lightly browned. Then add the chopped up tomatoes & tomato puree & thyme, turn the heat down and leave to simmer for about 10 minutes.



Put a casserole dish into the oven on about 180 degrees to heat through.



Lightly fry the aubergine discs on both sides in some oil and put aside for later.



Make the white sauce:



Put the butter into a pan on a low to medium heat - not too hot or it’ll burn. Melt it completely and then add the flour. Remove the pan from the heat and mash the 2 together with a spoon until it makes a paste.



Then add a tablespoon of milk and stir in to loosen the mixture. Return to the heat and gradually add enough milk to make a fairly thick but pourable sauce consistency. Add a ¼ teaspoon of grated nutmeg and some pepper. Put this aside also.



If using veggie mince, then this should be cooked according to the packet instructions and seasoned - add some tomato puree and put aside.



To assemble; spoon half of the courgette mixture into the bottom of the dish (and half the mince if using). Cover with slices of aubergine. Next add another layer of courgette etc and cover with the remainder of the aubergine slices.



Pour the white sauce on top and arrange slices of tomato on top of this. Bake for about 20 mins or until bubbling & browned. Eat with a side salad or bread or on its own.









