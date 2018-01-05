>
>
Vegan dinner party

© jeffreyw/Flickr (cc) - Chocolate fudge brownie with raspberry sauce
© jeffreyw/Flickr (cc)
INGREDIENTS:
200g unbleached flour
100g cocoa
200g brown sugar
1 1/2 tsp baking soda
180ml coffee
180ml soy milk
80ml vegetable oil
120g Macadamia nuts
50g dark chocolate chips
200g fresh or frozen raspberries
100g powdered sugar
½ tbsp cornstarch

METHOD:
Pre-heat oven to 325 F / 170 C. Prepare a 9×9″ pan by greasing it and then lining it with parchment / baking paper.

Sift together the flour, cocoa, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
In a separate bowl, stir together the coffee, soy milk and vegetable oil.

Combine the wet and dry mixes and stir to mix well. Stir nuts into the batter. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle the top with chocolate chips
Bake for 25 - 35 mins, check that an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Blend the raspberries, sugar and cornstarch together in a blender or food processor. Strain into a small saucepan and heat gently until thickened.

Serve brownies with a drizzle of sauce and some dairy free vanilla ice cream.




  
 
Food and Drink Editor
25/05/2011
Article Plan Vegan dinner party recipes
