Chocolate fudge brownie with raspberry sauce © jeffreyw/Flickr (cc) Dessert - Chocolate fudge brownie with raspberry sauce



INGREDIENTS:

200g unbleached flour

100g cocoa

200g brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

180ml coffee

180ml soy milk

80ml vegetable oil

120g Macadamia nuts

50g dark chocolate chips

200g fresh or frozen raspberries

100g powdered sugar

½ tbsp cornstarch



METHOD:

Pre-heat oven to 325 F / 170 C. Prepare a 9×9″ pan by greasing it and then lining it with parchment / baking paper.



Sift together the flour, cocoa, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

In a separate bowl, stir together the coffee, soy milk and vegetable oil.



Combine the wet and dry mixes and stir to mix well. Stir nuts into the batter. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle the top with chocolate chips

Bake for 25 - 35 mins, check that an inserted toothpick comes out clean.



Blend the raspberries, sugar and cornstarch together in a blender or food processor. Strain into a small saucepan and heat gently until thickened.



Serve brownies with a drizzle of sauce and some dairy free vanilla ice cream.









