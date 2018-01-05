>
>
Vegan dinner party

Vegan dinner party recipes

 

Starter - Satay Skewers


INGREDIENTS
500g extra firm tofu, cubed
1 large red bell pepper, cubed
Pre-soaked wooden skewers

For the Marinade:
2 tbsp Soy Sauce
1 tbsp cider vinegar
1 tsp sesame oil

For the Sauce:
2 tbsp crunchy peanut butter
1 tin coconut cream
1 - 2 tsp red chilli flakes (or a minced fresh chilli)
1 tsp fresh grated ginger
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
2 tsp curry powder
2 tsb soft brown sugar

METHOD
Mix all the marinade ingredients in a bowl and add the cubed tofu and pepper - set aside for 30 mins (or longer if possible)

In a lightly oiled pan fry the ginger, garlic & peanut butter mixture gently for around 5 minutes. Add the coconut cream, chilli, curry powder & sugar and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, place the tofu and pepper cubes onto the skewers, spray with oil and either griddle, grill or BBQ them for around 10 minutes, turning occasionally so all sides sear.

Serve 2 skewers with some salad leave and a big dollop of peanut sauce spread over them.




  
  
25/05/2011
