Vegetarian Christmas dinner: Delicious recipe ideas

Vegetarian Christmas dinner
Every Christmas non-veggies wrinkle their noses as they enquire: "So, what do
you eat for vegetarian
Christmas dinner?"
In their ignorance imagining dried-up nut roasts and unappetisingly thin gravy, pfft, we know better!
The Vegetarian Society
has come up with six delicious vegetarian
Christmas dinner recipe
ideas (with five of them doubling up as possible vegan
ideas) that will make even the most hardened carnivore's mouth water.
There's even two menu options - a thrifty feast and a feast to impress. The dishes are a great pick and mix for the Christmas or New Year dinner table.
Check out how delicious a vegetarian
Christmas dinner can really be (and there's not a nut roast in sight!).