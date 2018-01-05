Brussels Sprouts and Horseradish Paté recipe

Menu A: Christmas feast for under £2 per person



To start it's Brussels sprouts and horseradish paté - this creamy cool paté is a great way to enjoy this much maligned vegetable.

50 mins7 mins(Can be Vegan)-100g Brussels sprouts-25g cream cheese (*use vegan cream cheese)-Half a small clove garlic , crushed-1 scant tsp horseradish(*use vegan horseradish)-To taste salt and pepper -3 x toast triangles per person-A little dressed leaf salad (include some red leaf for colour)-A little grated radish or a sprinkle of red paprika 1. Trim the sprouts and steam for roughly about minutes or until soft. Remove from heat and allow to cool.2. In a food processor, blend the brussel sprouts with garlic. Add all of the remaining ingredients and blend again until smooth.3. Place in fridge for 30-45 mins before serving.4. Shape either into 1 dessert spoon oval per person or three teaspoon size ovals per person. Plate individually with a little dressed salad and 3 toast triangles per plate topped with a small amount of grated radish or sprinkles of red paprika.