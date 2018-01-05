|
Vegetarian Christmas dinner: Delicious recipe ideas
Brussels Sprouts and Horseradish Paté recipe
Menu A: Christmas feast for under £2 per person
Brussels Sprout & Horseradish PatéPrep time: 50 mins
Cooking time: 7 mins
Serves 4
(Can be Vegan)
Ingredients:
-100g Brussels sprouts
-25g cream cheese (*use vegan cream cheese)
-Half a small clove garlic, crushed
-1 scant tsp horseradish(*use vegan horseradish)
-To taste salt and pepper
To serve:
-3 x toast triangles per person
-A little dressed leaf salad (include some red leaf for colour)
-A little grated radish or a sprinkle of red paprika
Method:
1. Trim the sprouts and steam for roughly about minutes or until soft. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
2. In a food processor, blend the brussel sprouts with garlic. Add all of the remaining ingredients and blend again until smooth.
3. Place in fridge for 30-45 mins before serving.
4. Shape either into 1 dessert spoon oval per person or three teaspoon size ovals per person. Plate individually with a little dressed salad and 3 toast triangles per plate topped with a small amount of grated radish or sprinkles of red paprika.
18/12/2013
