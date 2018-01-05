Savoury Christmas Gateau with a Rose Harissa Halloumi Filling recipe

Menu A: Christmas feast for under £2 per person



Now for the main event, the savoury Christmas Gateau with a rose harissa halloumi filling - this is no cake but you will want a second piece. Leeks, carrot, parsnip and orzo (pasta) are mixed with either halloumi or tofu and then flavoured with Rose Harissa paste, divine!

Savoury Christmas Gateau with Rose Harrisa Halloumi Filling Prep time: 20 mins

Cooking time: 40 mins



Serves 6

(Can be Vegan)



Ingredients

-10 large green

-1 tbsp

-100g leek, green part, trimmed and finely chopped

-1 clove

-200g

-100g parsnip, peeled and grated

-50g orzo, cooked according to pack, or cooked rice

-A little water

-1 slice seeded bread, made into breadcrumbs

-1 tsp

-1 free range egg, beaten (*2 tbsp ground

-1 packet vegetarian Halloumi

-1 tbsp Rose Harissa paste

-To taste salt and



Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Wash cabbage leaves, cut out central veins and discard. Steam for 5 minutes until quite soft.



2. Grease an 8” wide deep oven dish. Line the dish with the cabbage so the outside of the leaves are facing down, leaving plenty of overhang as this will be used to cover the top.



3. Sauté leeks in little oil until soft then add garlic and sauté for further 3 minutes.



4. Add grated carrots, parsnips and a little water. Cover pan and sweat until soft stirring occasionally.Add the cooked Orzo or rice and mix well. Allow to cool.



5. When cool add breadcrumbs, sesame seeds and beaten egg (*ground almonds). Season to taste and mix well.



6. In a separate bowl mix together the grated halloumi (*crumbled tofu) with the Rose Harissa paste.



7. To assemble, take half of carrot and parsnip mixture and place into cabbage- lined dish. Top with halloumi (*tofu ) mixture, followed by remaining carrot and parsnip filling. Press down well.



8. Fold the cabbage leaves over to cover the top.



9. Cover top of dish with tin foil and bake for 30 minutes.



10. To remove gateau from dish place plate over top and turn upside down.



11. Brush top with a little olive oil. Allow to cool a little before serving.



