Vegetarian Sweet Plum Dumplings recipe

Out for dessert comes the sweet plum dumplings recipe, and it's really worth the wait.



It's a beautiful but different dessert with plums spiked with cinnamon wrapped in a pastry that surprisingly contains potatoes. To give it an extra kick, dollop on some ice cream.

Sweet Plum Dumplings Prep time: 1 hour 25mins

Cooking time: 50 mins



Serves 4



Ingredients:

-4 medium sized potatoes

-1 large free range egg, beaten

-150g wholegrain flour

-4 fresh plums, halved and stoned, or tinned plums

-2 tbsp + 50g Demerara sugar

-1/4 tsp cinnamon

-1 tbsp vegetable oil

-100g breadcrumbs



Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Prick the potatoes and bake in their skins for 30-45 minutes until cooked. Leave to cool then peel and mash thoroughly.



2. Add the egg to the



3. Roll out the dough and cut rounds with a 7cm pastry cutter - you will need two rounds for each plum half.



4.Put one plum half cut side facing up on a pastry round then fill the hole with some of the cinnamon and Demerara sugar. Place another circle on top and press both circles together so that the plum is sealed in the pastry.



5. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil and lower the dumplings into it carefully with a slotted spoon. Simmer for 5 minutes then remove the dumplings and drain.



6. Heat the vegetable oil in a deep frying pan and fry off the breadcrumbs and 50g Demerara sugar until brown and crisp.



7.Finally, add the dumplings one at a time and roll them around the crumb mixture until coated. Drizzle with a



