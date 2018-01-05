Beetroot and Dill Consommé with Chestnut and Mustard Parcels recipe

Menu B: A feast to impress - Christmas feast for under £4 per person



For the slightly more expensive menu we kick off with Beetroot and dill consommé with chestnut and mustard parcels.



It's a clear soup using seasonal beetroot flavoured with dill - sieved before serving with these tasty parcels. A light start to your meal.

Beetroot and Dill Consomme with Chestnut and Mustard Parcels Prep time: 20 mins

Cooking time: approx 1 hour 30mins



Serves 4



Consomme Ingredients

-600g fresh beetroot, washed, peeled and finely chopped

-1

-1 large carrot, peeled and thinly sliced

-1 stick

-1.5 litres boiling water

-1 good quality vegetarian stock cube

-1 tsp dried dill



Chestnut & Mustard Parcel Ingredients

Makes 8

-1 tbsp

-Half leek, washed and finely chopped

-1 clove garlic, crushed

-1 medium

-25g vacuum packed cooked chestnuts

-1 tsp wholegrain mustard

-1 tsp

-8 rectangles filo

-Extra olive oil for brushing filo pastry



Method:



1. We're going to start off with the consomme. Start by getting a large saucepan and adding beetroot, garlic, carrot, celery, boiling water, stock cube and dill.



2. Bring to boil and simmer, partially covered, for 1 hour.



3. Using a colander lined with muslin strain off vegetables and store for other uses. Allow liquid to cool. Return liquid to clean pan.



4. Carefully strain the liquid through a clean mesh sieve lined with muslin.



5. Return liquid to clean pan and reheat before serving. Serve in warmed bowls with one Chestnut & Mustard Twist in the centre (see separate



Now to move onto the parcels!



1. Preheat oven to 180°C.



2. In a small pan fry the leek and garlic in oil. Add tomato, chestnuts, mustard and paprika and cook on gentle heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.



3. Brush each filo pastry with olive oil and fold in half. Place 1 ½ tsp of filling in each filo square and bring sides up, twisting the top.



4. Place on lightly oiled baking sheet and bake in oven for 15 minutes.



5. Serve hot - placing one parcel in centre of Betroot & Leek Consommé if making the



6. Keep remainder for serving with drinks.



20 minsapprox 1 hour 30mins-600g fresh beetroot, washed, peeled and finely chopped-1 cloves garlic, roughly chopped-1 large carrot, peeled and thinly sliced-1 stick celery , thinly sliced-1.5 litres boiling water-1 good quality vegetarian stock cube-1 tsp dried dillMakes 8-1 tbsp olive oil -Half leek, washed and finely chopped-1 clove garlic, crushed-1 medium tomato , skinned and finely chopped-25g vacuum packed cooked chestnuts-1 tsp wholegrain mustard-1 tsp paprika -8 rectangles filo pastry , sized 25cm x 13 cm (10" x 5") defrosted-Extra olive oil for brushing filo pastry1. We're going to start off with the consomme. Start by getting a large saucepan and adding beetroot, garlic, carrot, celery, boiling water, stock cube and dill.2. Bring to boil and simmer, partially covered, for 1 hour.3. Using a colander lined with muslin strain off vegetables and store for other uses. Allow liquid to cool. Return liquid to clean pan.4. Carefully strain the liquid through a clean mesh sieve lined with muslin.5. Return liquid to clean pan and reheat before serving. Serve in warmed bowls with one Chestnut & Mustard Twist in the centre (see separate recipe ). (Alternatively for a thicker soup blend at point 4).Now to move onto the parcels!1. Preheat oven to 180°C.2. In a small pan fry the leek and garlic in oil. Add tomato, chestnuts, mustard and paprika and cook on gentle heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.3. Brush each filo pastry with olive oil and fold in half. Place 1 ½ tsp of filling in each filo square and bring sides up, twisting the top.4. Place on lightly oiled baking sheet and bake in oven for 15 minutes.5. Serve hot - placing one parcel in centre of Betroot & Leek Consommé if making the recipes together.6. Keep remainder for serving with drinks.