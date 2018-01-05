Individual Vegan Bourbon and Ginger Trifles recipe

Menu B: A feast to impress - Christmas feast for under £4 per person



For dessert are these stunning Vegan bourbon and ginger trifles - Christmas is made for trifles and these grown-up ginger and bourbon ones are vegan and thoroughly moreish.

Individual Vegan Ginger and Bourbon Trifles Prep time: 1hour 15mins

Cooking time: approx 7 mins



Serves 4

(Can be Vegan)



Ingredients:

-600ml water

-2 sachets Vege-gel

-1 tsp natural

-3 tbsp bourbon

-3 tbsp ginger syrup (from the stem ginger jar)

-3 tbsp caster sugar

-50g crushed ginger nut biscuits

-80g stem ginger, chopped

-250ml vegan

-To garnish vegan



Method:

1. Mix the first six ingredients together in a large saucepan then bring to the boil.



2. While you are waiting for the water to boil, put half of the



3. Once the water mixture has come to the boil pour it into the tumblers leaving about a 4cm gap at the top. You might find it easier to pour the liquid into a jug first than directly into the glasses. Leave to set in the glasses - this will take at least an hour.



4. Cover the top of the



5. You can top with whipping



NB: Soyatoo brand vegan whipped cream can be purchased in a carton or a spray can if you are looking for this ingredient.





