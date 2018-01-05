>
>
Vegetarian Christmas dinner: Delicious recipe ideas
 Photo 7/7 
Individual Vegan Bourbon and Ginger Trifles recipe

Individual Vegan Bourbon and Ginger Trifles recipe


Menu B: A feast to impress - Christmas feast for under £4 per person 

For dessert are these stunning Vegan bourbon and ginger trifles - Christmas is made for trifles and these grown-up ginger and bourbon ones are vegan and thoroughly moreish.

Individual Vegan Ginger and Bourbon Trifles

Prep time: 1hour 15mins
Cooking time: approx 7 mins

Serves 4
(Can be Vegan)

Ingredients:
-600ml water
-2 sachets Vege-gel
-1 tsp natural orange extract
-3 tbsp bourbon
-3 tbsp ginger syrup (from the stem ginger jar)
-3 tbsp caster sugar
-50g crushed ginger nut biscuits
-80g stem ginger, chopped
-250ml vegan custard
-To garnish vegan whipped cream (optional), mint leaves

Method:
1. Mix the first six ingredients together in a large saucepan then bring to the boil.

2. While you are waiting for the water to boil, put half of the biscuit crumbs in 4 tall glass tumblers and press down gently to form a base. Now divide the stem ginger between all the glasses.

3. Once the water mixture has come to the boil pour it into the tumblers leaving about a 4cm gap at the top. You might find it easier to pour the liquid into a jug first than directly into the glasses. Leave to set in the glasses - this will take at least an hour.

4. Cover the top of the jelly with the remaining biscuit crumbs then top the glass with vegan custard.

5. You can top with whipping cream if desired for extra presentation. Garnish with a sprinkle of biscuit crumbs, a few pieces of stem ginger and a mint leaf. Serve immediately so as not to let the crumb mixture go too soggy.

NB: Soyatoo brand vegan whipped cream can be purchased in a carton or a spray can if you are looking for this ingredient.


Food and Drink Editor
18/12/2013
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menHot celebrity men in uniform
Winter nail inspirationPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         