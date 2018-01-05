|
Vegetarian Christmas dinner: Delicious recipe ideas
Individual Vegan Bourbon and Ginger Trifles recipe
Menu B: A feast to impress - Christmas feast for under £4 per person
Individual Vegan Ginger and Bourbon TriflesPrep time: 1hour 15mins
Cooking time: approx 7 mins
Serves 4
(Can be Vegan)
Ingredients:
-600ml water
-2 sachets Vege-gel
-1 tsp natural orange extract
-3 tbsp bourbon
-3 tbsp ginger syrup (from the stem ginger jar)
-3 tbsp caster sugar
-50g crushed ginger nut biscuits
-80g stem ginger, chopped
-250ml vegan custard
-To garnish vegan whipped cream (optional), mint leaves
Method:
1. Mix the first six ingredients together in a large saucepan then bring to the boil.
2. While you are waiting for the water to boil, put half of the biscuit crumbs in 4 tall glass tumblers and press down gently to form a base. Now divide the stem ginger between all the glasses.
3. Once the water mixture has come to the boil pour it into the tumblers leaving about a 4cm gap at the top. You might find it easier to pour the liquid into a jug first than directly into the glasses. Leave to set in the glasses - this will take at least an hour.
4. Cover the top of the jelly with the remaining biscuit crumbs then top the glass with vegan custard.
5. You can top with whipping cream if desired for extra presentation. Garnish with a sprinkle of biscuit crumbs, a few pieces of stem ginger and a mint leaf. Serve immediately so as not to let the crumb mixture go too soggy.
NB: Soyatoo brand vegan whipped cream can be purchased in a carton or a spray can if you are looking for this ingredient.
18/12/2013
