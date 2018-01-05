In this article





















10 best weight-loss diets for 2013



10 best weight-loss diets for 2013 Another year, another New Year's resolution. This year we're determined to shed those stubborn extra pounds and we know we're not alone.



We've tried a lot of the



Luckily there are loads of brand new weight-loss diets that guarantee to help you shed the Christmas



We know you probably don't have time to sift through all of the diets out there, that's why we've picked what we reckon are the 10 best weight-loss diets of 2013 so you can choose the one that's right for you.



Happy



Another year, another New Year's resolution. This year we're determined to shed those stubborn extra pounds and we know we're not alone. Research has found that 72% of us start 2013 unhappy with our weight.We've tried a lot of the weight-loss diets out there - Atkins , Blood-type, even the Baby Food diet , but now we want to try something a little bit different.Luckily there are loads of brand new weight-loss diets that guarantee to help you shed the Christmas calories We know you probably don't have time to sift through all of the diets out there, that's why we've picked what we reckon are the 10 best weight-loss diets of 2013 so you can choose the one that's right for you.Happy dieting