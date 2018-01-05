>
10 best weight-loss diets for 2013
  
The 8 hour diet
The 8 hour diet


This diet has got us really excited because it's simple, effective and you can eat pretty much whatever you like.

The idea is for only three days a week you can only eat within an eight hour period, that way your body is fasting for 16 hours, three days a week. So if you eat breakfast at 10, you'd have to have dinner by six. In that eight hours you could have three big meals, or just snack all day, it's up to you.

You can eat as much as you like and whatever you like within reason - they discourage refined carbs like sugar, white bread and pasta. But if you're desperate to eat them you can, as long as you couple them with a power food, which is either a fat buster (dairy, chicken, lentils) or a health booster (vegetables, wholegrain, oatmeal).

David Zinczenko who wrote the book The 8 Hour Diet: Watch the Pounds Disappear Without Watching What You Eat, also suggests doing an eight-minute workout in the morning, like a brisk walk or a jog.
Sophie Herdman
07/01/2013
