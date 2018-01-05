In this article





















The S Factor Diet

This diet is all about dieting without feeling blue and it only lasts two weeks.



Lowri Turner says that normal diets starve your body of happy hormones like serotonin. She says that depriving your body of certain hormones can actually make you more hungry, make your cravings worse and slow down your bodies' fat burning process, not good.



The answer? The S Factor Diet which is made up of good breakfasts and hearty meals that are packed with hormone-boosting ingredients.



Before you start the diet you do a questionnaire to find out which hormones might be causing you to put on weight, then you follow a 14-day food plan.



Recipes include Blueberry Pancakes, Chapati Wrap with Chicken Tikka, Goats' Cheese, Rocket & Pesto Pizza and Lemon Cheesecake, sounds like a pretty good diet to us!





