10 best weight-loss diets for 2013
  
The DNA Diet
The DNA Diet


If you're willing to spend a bit of money this is a really interesting diet that can help you stay slim for life.

My Gene Diet has been a big hit in Denmark and now it's coming over to the UK. The people behind it believe that the 'one diet fits all' mantra doesn't really get us anywhere, instead we need to have diets specifically designed for each of us.

This is how it works: you send of a mouth swab and for £149 they'll send back their findings, putting you into one of five diet types. They'll give you eating plans and workouts based on your results.

If you want to pay an extra £125, a personal trainer will create you a four-week workout and eating plan too. Results have been pretty good, with people losing three stone in five months!
Sophie Herdman
07/01/2013
Tags The best weight loss diets
